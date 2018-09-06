Lee’s Summit eyes pair of major developments along Pryor Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee’s Summit City Council weighed proposals for a pair of developments Thursday on Pryor Road that could bring new homes, hotels, apartments and shopping to the area.

Streets of West Pryor is 68 acres next to Lowenstein Park across from Summit Woods Crossing shopping center. The plan calls for two hotels, two apartment complexes a grocery store, restaurants and retail.

Further down Pryor in the area of John Knox Village they are considering more than 200 single family homes on a little more than 100 acres in a development called Woodside Ridge.

It's change to the city's gateway that Lee's Summit's Assistant City Manager hopes is a perfect balance for urban desires of millennials and wide open spaces of baby boomers.

"We hear from developers and investors they like what they see here, the small town feel of Lee`s Summit and the sincerity of the people, but it`s a big town with a lot of amenities," Mark Dunning said.

The city council advanced a preliminary development plan for the subdivision and approved a funding agreement for studying tax incentives for the shopping center. Final votes on both projects are expected by November.