Lenexa police investigating possible swatting call after false report of shooting

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are investigating a possible swatting call Thursday after a false report of an armed disturbance and shooting in Lenexa.

Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said officers were called to a home in the 10200 block of Caenan Lake Road.

But after swarming the area, Chavez said police later determined there was no crime at the residence.

Swatting is when someone places a hoax call to law enforcement in order to get a large group of armed officers to show up at an address.

In 2017, a Los Angeles man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a swatting call turned deadly. Tyler Barriss, 25, was upset over a video game and allegedly made a hoax call to Wichita Police that led to officers shooting a man on his front porch.

The man who died in the incident, Andrew Finch, was not the intended target of the hoax call. The District Attorney declined to file charges against the officer.