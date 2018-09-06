New Orleans AAA baseball team relocating to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita is geting a new Minor League Baseball team.

The New Orleans Baby Cakes — a AAA-affiliate of the Miami Marlins — will likely move sometime after the 2019 season. The team’s lease expires in 2021 in an older New Orleans stadium, but Wichita hopes hopes to have the team in town before then.

Wichita city officials released renderings Thursday of what its new stadium will look like. Wichita is tearing down the old Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in hopes of attracting a minor league club.