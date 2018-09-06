× Olathe man vying for Kansas House seat charged with election perjury

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man and candidate for the Kansas House is facing an election perjury charge. Adam Thomas wants to represent the 26th District, and his eligibility is being questioned on the grounds of whether he actually lives in the district.

Thomas, 35, is a Republican candidate and was arrested on Thursday. Kansas Democrats had filed a complaint alleging Thomas really didn’t live in the district.

Thomas says he was in between moving from one house to another, and staying with a friend. In a Facebook post, Thomas called it a “baseless attack typical of Chicago-style Democratic politics.”

Court records show Thomas posted bail on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on September 18.