LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An 80-year-old man died Thursday during a crash along 50-Highway.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at Buckner Tarsney Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, Ruth Adkins of Kingsville, Mo., failed to yield to oncoming traffic and a driver hit him on the driver’s side. Adkins died at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.