Bullets hit KCK restaurant during road rage incident, police looking for SUV, 3 people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man fired multiple shots into Applebee’s at 3404 Rainbow Blvd., late Thursday night after a road rage incident in the parking lot. Police are looking for the driver and two passengers of a red Dodge Durango.

Police describe the driver as a chubby Hispanic male in his 20s with short hair. There was a front seat passenger described as a skinny Hispanic male in his 20s and a white female in the rear seat in her late teens.

Police said the suspect fired shots during an altercation outside the restaurant. Bullets hit the Applebee’s, but nobody was hurt.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle, driver or passengers, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.