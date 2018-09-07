× Juvenile charged in Sun Fresh shooting that injured two

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile male is now facing charges for a shooting at a Kansas City Sun Fresh that injured two people.

The juvenile has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Because the suspect is a juvenile, court records are not public and the boy’s name has not been released.

Kansas City police said officers arrested the boy Thursday just before 5:30 p.m. north of the Missouri River. Police said the arrest happened without incident. Further details about the arrest were not provided.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Sun Fresh Market near 31st Street and Prospect. The grocery store opened just three months ago.

The suspect walked into the store and shot a man who police say was his intended target. He also shot an innocent 15-year-old girl who works there.

The teenage girl and man were injured, but both are recovering, and the girl has been released from the hospital. Investigators believe this was not a random shooting.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video