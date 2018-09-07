Kansas City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting outside gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend three decades in prison for his role in a 2016 fatal shooting outside of a convenience store.

Terrance Blanks, 32, was sentenced to 30 years for shooting and killing Rocky Bradley in the parking lot of a gas station near East 27th Street and Indiana Avenue in August 2016.

In January, a jury convicted Blanks on second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Friday, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the murder conviction and 10 years for the armed criminal action conviction. Those sentences will run consecutively.

Prosecutors said that Blanks and Bradley had an argument inside the gas station. Afterward, Bradley went outside to his truck and tried to grab a gun from inside the vehicle.

Witnesses said that Blanks came out of the gas station and began firing a handgun at Bradley as he sat in his truck. The two exchanged gunfire before Blanks fled the scene.