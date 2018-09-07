KCK teacher facing child sex abuse charges, placed on administrative leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK teacher faces child sex abuse charges.

Jason Crum is charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor. Crum is a third grade teacher at Banneker Elementary, according to the school's website.

A spokesperson from the school district provided FOX4 with the following statement on Crum's charges:

"Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools was recently made aware of that one of its teachers has been charged with inappropriate behavior involving a child. That individual has been placed on Administrative Leave. KCKPS takes incidents such as these seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement in this matter."

Crum bonded out of jail Friday. It's not clear how long he will be on leave.

According to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's office, the abuse happened in 2014. Court documents say Crum "induced, enticed or coerced a child under 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct."

Banneker Elementary's website says Crum has taught since 2000 and started at Banneker in 2014.

His charges make parents at the school uncomfortable.

"It makes me nervous it really does," said Rita Haltiwanger, a Banneker grandparent. "That still worries me because 2014 wasn't really that long ago. It was only four years ago. What is is he doing now?"

Crum is scheduled to be back in court later this month. Court records show he does not have an attorney yet.