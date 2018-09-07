Leavenworth dad accused of abusing 3-month-old son who remains hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- A metro dad is sitting in jail, accused of abusing his three month-old son. Leavenworth Police are investigating.

The baby's mother said the little boy remains hospitalized because of his injuries. Baby R.J. is at Children’s Mercy recovering from his injuries. The hospital said he's in good condition.

Lacy Richeson, R.J.’s mother, was at work when the alleged child abuse happened Wednesday night. The baby's father, Robert Green, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, according to the Leavenworth County District Attorney's Office.

"Scary," Richeson said. "Scary."

Richeson won’t talk about the incident, or her son’s specific injuries, but did share how she’s feeling.

"Emotional," Richeson said. "I maybe have had two hours of sleep in the last 48 hours."

She aid her normally happy baby isn’t the same.

"They said he’s very uncomfortable," Richeson said. "He’s not eating like he’s supposed to."

Richeson said she was in a relationship with her son’s father, the man under investigation for child abuse. They’ve known each other for more than a decade.

"He doesn’t have any past criminal history," Richeson said. "So I would have never expected it out of him. He does have two other kids, and so I would have just never thought."

Richerson also has a daughter with her son’s father. The shocked and sad mother developed a new outlook since the incident that put her infant son in the hospital.

"Don’t trust anybody with your kids," Richeson said.

Baby R.J. is expected to get out of the hospital Monday. His mom said his injuries aren't expected to have a lasting effect on him.