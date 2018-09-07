Make your own version of Arrowhead’s Elot corn tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cornmeal pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups Cornmeal

2 cups Flour, Gluten Free

4 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons white vinegar

4 each eggs

1/2 quart water

1/2 cup butter, melted

Directions:

Combine milk & vinegar. Let sit for 5 minutes.

In a separate bowl, combine cornmeal, gluten-free flour, granulated sugar, and salt.

Add eggs, water, and melted butter to the milk mixture.

Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix until fully incorporated.

Scoop onto hot griddle and cook to golden brown.

Hatch chile chicken

Ingredients:

2 Quarts chicken stock

.5 ounces garlic cloves, whole

3 ounces onions, diced

2 hatch chiles

1 ancho chiles

3 Tablespoons oregano

.5 tablespoon cumin

1 lime, fresh, quartered

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 tablespoons salt, kosher

1 3/4 pounds chicken breast, boneless/skinless

Directions:

Sauté onions until translucent.

Add garlic and sauté until lightly browned.

Add stock, chilies, seasonings, lime, and chicken.

Simmer until meat is tender and reaches over 165 degrees.

Reduce liquid by one third.

Elote crema

Ingredients:

6 ounces Mayonnaise

Juice of 1 Lime

1 teaspoon Salt

1/4 teaspoon Ancho Chile Powder

1/8 teaspoon Cayenne

1/8 teaspoon Garlic, Granulated

Directions:

Mix all ingredients until fully incorporated. Use as a condiment on Elote Corn Tacos.

