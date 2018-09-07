Metro walks raising awareness for suicide prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On our mission to remind people "You Matter," members of the FOX4 team participate in various walks/runs throughout the year. Below is a list of upcoming events they will participate in.

September 9: Matt Stewart is the Master of Ceremonies at the SASS Mo-Kan Suicide Survivor’s Walk. The walk is at Loose Park. It starts at 8 a.m.

September 13-16: Nick Vasos will be with Team Fidelis at the Base2Fort run for veteran’s mental health. That will extend from Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Mo., through KCK & KCMO and finish at Fort Leavenworth in Leavenworth, Kan. Nick will run with a veteran who is wearing a gas mask to bring awareness to veteran’s mental health

September 16: People from all walks of life will turn out Sunday, Sept. 16 for the Speak Up Walk, an event meant to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness. The walk begins at 9 a.m., at the Garmin Campus, 1200 E 151st St, Olathe, KS 66062. The complete route is under a half mile. FOX 4's Abby Eden will be emcee for the event.

October 6: The Out of the Darkness Greater Kansas City Walk for Kansas and Missouri takes place at Berkley Riverfront Park. It begins at noon. The walk raises awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss. Nick Vasos will be the Mater of Ceremonies for the event.

November 2: Mark Alford will be the Master of Ceremonies for ReDiscover’s Mental Health Center’s event.

November 3: FOX4 will be at St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City's Crittenton Children’s Center (mental health and behavioral health center).

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.