New study finds more than quarter of all adults worldwide aren’t exercising enough

NEW YORK — If you needed another reason to get those steps in or finally check out that spin class, a new study by the World Health Organization says more than a quarter of all adults aren’t exercising enough.

Trying to squeeze in a workout during your day can be tough, but according to the study, the sedentary lifestyle is doing a lot more harm than good, and a lack of exercise can increase your chance of common diseases.

The study, published in the Lancet Global Health Journal, collected data on nearly 2 million study participants worldwide and found that in 2016 more than a quarter of all adults were inadequately active — compared with 23 percent in 2010.

That’s about one in every three women and one in every four men.

According to an author of the study, Regina Guthold, levels of inactivity are twice as high in wealthier countries, compared to lower income countries. Guthold said this could be linked to more sedentary professions and motorized transport.

The World Health Organization offers this solution: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise each week.

Not getting in those weekly sweat sessions can put you at a greater risk for developing cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia and some cancers.