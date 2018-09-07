Ohio teacher suspended for giving test with questions about incest

HILLIARD, Ohio — An Ohio teacher has been suspended after giving students an online “Moral Foundations Test” that included questions about incest.

The teacher gave students the 36-question, online quiz that is designed to rank a person’s moral or political leaning, according to WSYX.

Most of the questions are innocuous, but a few dealt with incest.

A reporter read some of the questions to parents — and got shocked responses.

“Using both a condom and a pill, a brother and sister decided that they want to…” she started reading before a parent reacted.

“Oh my gosh! Ok. Ok. No! I would absolutely not let my college son… That’s… No,” the woman told WSYX.

She read a second question to another parent. “A man orders a custom-built sex doll designed to look just like his niece…”

“That’s just sick! Sick!” the man responded.

The Hilliard City School District released the following statement:

“Last night we were made aware of a classroom activity that should never have taken place. We absolutely share the outrage of our parents and community. In consulation with our legal counsel we have put this teacher on administrative leave while we complete our internal investigation.

It is important to understand this was an isolated incident and an activity of this nature would never be considered acceptable.

On behalf of the District we would like to apologize to the students and families involved in this situation.”