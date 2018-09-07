Video: Rain doesn’t stop Chiefs fans from getting flags, celebrating Red Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Chiefs tradition continued across Kansas City Friday.

For the fifth year in a row, McDonald's across the metro sold thousands of Chiefs Kingdom Flags for $5 each. They then donate all the money raised to the Ronald McDonald House, which helps families with children staying in the hospital for an extended period of time. These families can sleep and eat there for free while their child gets medical treatment.

"It is a huge relief for these families because you walk in the door of a Ronald McDonald house and you're so worried about your kiddo and you’re stressed about the medical journey and then you think, I haven't eaten in 12 hours and don’t know where I’m going to sleep tonight, the Ronald McDonald house says, we’ve got you. We'll take care of that," Ronald McDonald House CEO Tami Greenberg told FOX4.

Kansas City has 87 rooms between three houses for families to stay.

In addition to the traditional flags, the Chiefs also hid ten golden flags - and whoever found those won free tickets to the Chiefs home game along with Big Macs for a year.

Red Friday is usually held before the first home game but this year, the Chiefs decided to do it before the first game of the season.

"Since our first home game is not until the third week of the season we thought we'd go ahead and do Red Friday this year," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. "Fans across Chiefs Kingdom are excited about this season and looking forward to getting it out of the-way so this season, we thought we'd kick off Red Friday before our first away game this year."

The Chiefs play the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday at 3 p.m.

Fountains across Kansas City were also turned red to celebrate Red Friday including the J.C. Nichols Fountain on the Country Club Plaza.

