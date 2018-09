PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon has closed the westbound lanes of 152 Highway in the Northland.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday and closed the highway at Hampton Road where traffic is being diverted.

MoDOT said someone has suffered serious injuries, but it’s not clear how many people were injured.

Officials are alerting drivers to avoid the area or be prepared to stop. It is not clear when officials expect to have the highway back open.

🚨Breaking: Crossover crash WB 152Hwy @ I-435. Air ambulance is on the way…. #KCTraffic is being diverted to Hampton Rd. @PlatteEDC pic.twitter.com/NnJhXVbDDp — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 7, 2018