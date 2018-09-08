FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Platte County vs. Kearney

KEARNEY, Mo. -- This Friday our Game of the Week was the annual "Highway 92 Showdown" between Platte County and Kearney, a series where the Bulldogs had won 8 straight. FOX 4's Sean McDowell has highlights in the video.
