FOX4/Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Platte County vs. Kearney

Posted 9:10 am, September 8, 2018, by

KEARNEY, Mo. -- This Friday our Game of the Week was the annual "Highway 92 Showdown" between Platte County and Kearney, a series where the Bulldogs had won 8 straight. FOX 4's Sean McDowell has highlights in the video.