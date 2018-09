GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri sheriff’s deputy has died in the line of duty during a round of flash flooding.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott announced the news on social media.

A short time later, Deputy Roberts was found near his patrol car deceased. We ask that you please keep Deputy Roberts’ family in your prayers during this difficult time. 🙏🏻 — GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) September 8, 2018

Springfield’s KYTV says nearly five inches of rain fell on eastern Greene County Friday night. Video from the station shows flooded low-water crossings in the area.