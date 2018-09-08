Man killed at 18th & Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are trying to find suspects in a homicide in the 18th & Vine District – the second such shooting in the district in the last month and a half.

Officers reported hearing gunshots just before 1:00am on Saturday. They found a man dead at the corner of 18th and Highland shortly afterwards.

No suspect information has been released, nor has the victim’s identity.

In early August, six people were shot in a similar incident at the same location.

Anyone who has information about this shooting can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip online. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a Kansas City, Missouri homicide.