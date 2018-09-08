× Women who inspired “A League of Their Own” reunite in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “A League of Their Own” brought the history of women’s professional baseball to the big screen, and this weekend, members of those teams are meeting their fans.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League is holding their 75th anniversary reunion in Kansas City this weekend. The reunion includes a trip to the National World War One Memorial and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Saturday afternoon, fans will get a chance to meet the players at a public autograph session. The session will be at the Westin Crown Center, from 2:00pm – 4:00pm.

