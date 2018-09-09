Chiefs’ Eric Berry inactive for season opener against Chargers

CARSON, Calif. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without the services of All-Pro safety Eric Berry on Sunday as the teams kicks off its season against the division rival Chargers on the West Coast.

Berry had been listed as doubtful due to a heel injury, he missed most of last season with a ruptured Achilles. His absence keeps the secondary in a bind as it is also missing safety Daniel Sorensen due to a broken bone in his leg. Ron Parker is expected to start at one safety spot, and Eric Murray and rookie Armani Watts will handle the other position.

The Chiefs will also be without the following: Running back Darrel Williams, cornerback Charvarius Ward, center Austin Reiter, guard Kahlil McKenzie, guard Ike Boettger, and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton.

The Chargers are also down a defensive playmaker as Joey Bosa is dealing with a foot injury. The pass rusher earned a Pro Bowl spot last season after posting 12.5 sacks. The following Chargers are also out for Sunday: Wide receiver Geremy Davis, cornerback Brandon Facyson, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, guard Scott Quessenberry, guard Forrest Lamp, and nose tackle TY McGill.

The game kicks off at 3:05 from the StubHub Center.