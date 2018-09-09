Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of man after mistakenly entering his apartment

DALLAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a white Dallas police officer has been arrested on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his apartment.

The department said in a news release Sunday night that Officer Amber Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail and that the investigation is ongoing. It said no additional information is available at this time.

The 30-year-old Guyger killed 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday.

Police say Guyger shot and killed Jean after returning in uniform to the South Side Flats, where they both had apartments, following her shift. She reported the shooting to dispatchers and she told officers who responded that she had mistaken Jean’s apartment for her own.

Earlier in the weekend the lawyer for Jean’s family called for her to be charged.

S. Lee Merritt said that the family isn’t calling on the authorities to jump to conclusions or to deny Officer Amber Guyger her right to due process. But he said they want Guyger “to be treated like every other citizen, and where there is evidence that they’ve committed a crime, that there’s a warrant to be issued and an arrest to be made.”