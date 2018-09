KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri police say the woman was found unconscious in the street at 81st and Troost. She was rushed to a hospital and died shortly afterwards.

The woman hasn’t been identified, and police say the driver left the scene.

Anyone who has information about this shooting can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip online.