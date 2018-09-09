Live Updates: Chiefs look to win 9th straight against the Chargers

CARSON, Calif. — The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2018 season out west against the Los Angeles Chargers, looking to win its 9th straight in the series. Follow FOX4 for the latest updates.

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:52 pm

Broadcast confirms Hill is in the initial stages of the concussion protocol

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:51 pm

Replay shows Hill fell on shoulder and his head, awaiting official word but he may be getting monitored for a concussion. Chiefs stall at midfield after Mahomes nearly found De’Anthony Thomas in the end zone on a deep throw. 

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:47 pm

Tyreek Hill makes an acrobatic catch to end first quarter, but needs medical attention as it looks like he may have hurt his hand or wrist. Chiefs lead Chargers 14-6 headed to the second quarter.

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:44 pm

Chargers kick a field goal instead of going for it, now trail 14-6 with the first quarter winding down. 

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:43 pm

Chiefs defense stands up strong again on 3rd down, forcing LA to make a decision on 4th down at the Kansas City 20, still trailing 14-3. 

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:36 pm

Chiefs defense holds Chargers to what would have been a 54 yard field goal, LA opts to pooch punt instead

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:30 pm

Austin Ekeler makes a nice catch off a deflection at midfield, a shot to the head will net 15 more yards for Los Angeles, now in Chiefs territory. KC leads 14-3.

Andrew Lynch September 9, 20183:26 pm

Tyreek Hill got the season off to an electrifying start, returning a punt 91 yards for a TD. The Chargers answered with a field goal, and Hill answered with his second TD of the day, a 58 TD catch from Mahomes 