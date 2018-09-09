Recipes: Cannolis with Chef Jasper

Chef Jasper’s Roasterie Coffee Cannoli
FILLING
Ricotta Coffee Cream:
1 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup hot Roasterie Jasper’s Cannoli Coffee Blend
1 cup ricotta cheese
¼ cup rated chocolate, optional
6 – 8 cannoli shells
METHOD
Whip cream until stiff. Mix espresso with sugar. Form a paste. Add ricotta. Add whipped cream.
Fold all. Chill. Stuff shells with filling. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve.
Chef Jasper’s Note: For a flavor twist: Fold /4 cup of grated chocolate into the Ricotta Coffee
Cream.
Chef Jasper’s Brookside Bob/Leawood Jay Cannoli
Serves 6 - 8
INGREDIENTS
Ricotta Espresso Cream:
1 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup hot Roasterie Super Tuscan Espresso
2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
1/4 tsp. peppermint extract
1 cup ricotta cheese.
6 – 8 cannoli shells
METHOD
Whip cream until stiff. Mix espresso with sugar. Form a paste with chocolate syrup and
peppermint extract. Add ricotta. Add whipped cream. Fold all. Chill. Stuff shells with filling. Dust
with powdered sugar. Serve.