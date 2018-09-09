Recipes: Cannolis with Chef Jasper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jasper’s Roasterie Coffee Cannoli

FILLING

Ricotta Coffee Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup hot Roasterie Jasper’s Cannoli Coffee Blend

1 cup ricotta cheese

¼ cup rated chocolate, optional

6 – 8 cannoli shells

METHOD

Whip cream until stiff. Mix espresso with sugar. Form a paste. Add ricotta. Add whipped cream.

Fold all. Chill. Stuff shells with filling. Dust with powdered sugar. Serve.

Chef Jasper’s Note: For a flavor twist: Fold /4 cup of grated chocolate into the Ricotta Coffee

Cream.

Chef Jasper’s Brookside Bob/Leawood Jay Cannoli

Serves 6 - 8

INGREDIENTS

Ricotta Espresso Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup hot Roasterie Super Tuscan Espresso

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1/4 tsp. peppermint extract

1 cup ricotta cheese.

6 – 8 cannoli shells

METHOD

Whip cream until stiff. Mix espresso with sugar. Form a paste with chocolate syrup and

peppermint extract. Add ricotta. Add whipped cream. Fold all. Chill. Stuff shells with filling. Dust

with powdered sugar. Serve.