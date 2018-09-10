2 metro hospitals recognized for special training, features to treat older patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We have an aging population, and that presents challenges for health care.

But St. Joseph and St. Mary's medical centers are certified to specifically treat geriatric patients in their emergency departments.

The Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program recognized the hospitals' emergency departments for training their employees in geriatric-specific needs -- because now is the time to prepare for the needs of those older patients.

"There's a lot of us," Billie Kessler said.

She's talking about the older adults who, like her, end up needing emergency care. The number of people over the age of 65 will nearly double in the next 30 years, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Already, statistics show older adults make up nearly 20 percent of emergency room visits

Kessler spent a morning in the emergency department at St. Joseph Medical Center when she would have preferred to be at her day job.

"People greeter at Walmart," she said. "I say 'hi' and 'bye' all day long."

But she said she feels comfortable at St. Joseph.

"I was treated with respect," she said. "The people, the nurses, they were awful sweet."

Kessler's comfort level is by design. The emergency department is GEDA-certified, which means it's received special certification for the care of geriatric patients.

"All of our staff here is trained through Duke University in how to care for the geriatric population," said Anne Xenos, director of senior care at St. Joseph Medical Center.

In addition to specially trained staff, the rooms also come with reading glasses, hearing amplifiers, clocks with large and easy-to-read numbers, non-slip socks and easy access to food.

The hospital's emergency department is also noticeably quiet, and the patients don't have to wait to get into a room.

"We take patients straight back to the room and immediately start care," Xenos said.

These were requirements for the GEDA certification -- and it's one of the only hospitals in the region with this designation.

For Kessler, it made a trip to the hospital that felt like a nuisance a little more enjoyable.

Of course, although the GEDA certification means the hospital has special features for geriatric patients, all ages are welcome.