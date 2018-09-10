Chefs compete to win squirrel cookoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. -- Chefs from all over the nation made a trip to Arkansas to battle it out and cook their version of the best squirrel dish in the 2018 World Champion Squirrel Cookoff.

A panel of judges tasted some interesting dishes including an Asian squirrel dish, squirrel tacos, and even a bloody squirrel -- a rendition of a Bloody Mary drink.

But at the end of the day only one team could be named champions in this year's world Champion Squirrel Cookoff.

Jerry Miller and his Okie Squirrel Busters team traveled 200 miles to compete and they ultimately claimed the title.

"The turnout was awesome the people were great, any time you win this event you feel good because there's some high quality people here, high quality cooks, so yeah we feel great about winning," said Miller to KFSM.

The Okie Squirrel Busters won a $1,000 and gave over half of the money back to the event. Their winning dish was a jalapeño squirrel burger with a deep-fried mac & cheese bun, served with a squirrel broth salad.