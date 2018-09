× Car backs over, kills 18-month-old boy in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A car backed over and killed an 18-month-old boy in Olathe, Kan., Monday.

It happened before 1 p.m. near West 159th Terrace and South Stagecoach Drive.

Police say one of the boy’s family members was driving the vehicle. The family had just moved into their home.

The tragedy happened in their driveway.

Police did not release any further information.