Downtown door greeter known for kind ways, big smile is speechless when presented with FOX4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of people walk through the doors of the 12th and Main Street office building in downtown Kansas City every single day, and every time Nina greets them with a big smile and a warm hello.

People who work in the building have taken notice of her kind energy and ability to turn around someone's day. Stacy Putman nominated Nina, whom they call the "exceptional greeter," for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award as a way to say thank you.

"Her smile, her energy and her joy--just put you in a whole different realm," Putman told FOX4.

Nina was speechless when Putman, FOX4 and dozens of others surprised her with the award and $400.

See the surprise in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.