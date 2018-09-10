Family Conservancy’s tips to motivate reluctant readers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- September is National Literacy month. One of the best ways to celebrate a month of literacy is, of course, by reading. But what should parents do if their child does not like to read?

Parenting expert, Mary Williams, from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX4 Monday, Sept. 10 to provide some tips to motivate young readers.

Tips:

Make time for reading- Allow reading to be a relaxed and enjoyable time. Shoving some reading time between other busy activities may end up making reading feel like a chore.

Create a cozy reading space- Children may look forward to reading in a special place that is comfortable, has good lighting and is away from distractions.

Zero in on a child's interests- Knowing what your children's interests are can help in selecting intriguing reading material.

Make sure reading material isn't beyond your child's reading level- Despite interest in a topic, if the book is too difficult to read, your child may lose motivation in reading it.

Practice shared reading- Being involved in the reading process with your child not only supports literacy skills, but is also a great opportunity for some bonding time.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.