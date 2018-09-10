× Grandview police ask for help tracking down driver who took off after deadly motorcycle crash

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed someone on a motorcycle then took off Sunday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Blue Ridge Circle.

Multiple people called 911 to report the crash.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved drove away before they got there. They have not yet released a vehicle description, nor have they released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).