Kansas native revs up job search by posting resume on NASCAR racecar

BURDICK, Kan. -- A NASCAR racecar will have more then just sponsors on it next week.

Briar Starr, from Burdick, Kan., is an aspiring motorsports journalist who will have his head shot, work experience, skills, phone number and email appear on the number 37 car driven by Chris Buescher.

Natty Light unveiled the NASCAR resume paint scheme Monday. The company said what better way to get your resume recognized than slap it on a racecar for a nationally televised NASCAR event.

Starr said he just graduated college and quickly realized how hard it is to land a job right away.

"I saw Natty Light was going to help someone get noticed, help them get a job, and had to send in my resume. To win something like this, it’s so cool! Especially since I’m a huge racing fan and want to kick off my professional career in NASCAR.”

Senior Director of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch Daniel Blake said this was the perfect opportunity to give back and help Starr stand out in the stack of resumes.

Buescher will drive the resume car this next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It will be the first race in the NASCAR Playoffs after Kyle Busch won the regular season championship on Monday.