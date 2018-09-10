KCK police searching for suspect after police cars hit by gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect accused of shooting at police cars.

Police said around 11:50 a.m. Monday officers were dispatched to the KCK Traffic Support Unit’s parking lot on Leavenworth Road for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found several police vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses said they saw a heavy-set man, wearing construction-type gloves, shooting out of the driver’s side of a gray Ford Escape. The vehicle then fled eastbound on Leavenworth Road.

Police said the vehicle has black rims, no front license plate, a sunroof and tinted back windows. See photos of the vehicle below.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.