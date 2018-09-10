KCPD says officer criticized for method in breaking up Westport fight properly followed his training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say they were doing their jobs in response to an incident where officers broke up a Westport fight, and it was all caught on camera. When video spread over the weekend on Facebook, some criticized one officer's actions.

The Kansas City, Mo., Police Department said it had time to look more closely at the video, investigators saying that the officer in question didn't make contact with the woman who fell into the street during the fight. As they say they do with any fight, police spent the day investigating what happened early Sunday morning in Westport.

Police say a group of women were engaged in a violent fight. Two officers tried to break it up, but a couple of women refused to stop.

In a statement released Sunday, police said:

"In an attempt to break the grip one female had on the other, one officer attempted a downward wrist strike against the gripping hand/forearm (an approved technique that officers train on). The female released her grip causing her to fall off the curb. At no time did the officer actually make contact with her."

There were no reports of any injuries and neither woman chose to file charges. They both left the area.

"Their job is to get violence under control and that's exactly what happened. The second his hand started going down the young lady decided I'll let go of her hair. That is the desired outcome," Kansas City Fraternal of Police President Brad Lemon said.

"We can make two choices. We can stand there and let people beat on each other until the fight's over or we can make a determination to stop that from happening. Slapping somebody's hand in the middle of a fight is pretty low level force as far as I'm concerned."

KCPD also said there`s usually greater context surrounding small pieces of video that circulate on social media, which is why command staff investigated.

"At the end of the day what we do sometimes is not pretty on video. That's the reality of what we do. Force is force," Lemon said.

"At some point we have a job to do. We have to control the crime in this city."

FOX4 did talk with people out in Westport who said they thought the officer went too far, but neither woman pressed charges and no one needed medical attention.