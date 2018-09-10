Lee’s Summit becomes second metro city to begin “road diet” to make neighborhoods safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Work is underway to eliminate a traffic lane along a section of Woods Chapel Road. This is another project designed to improve safety for walkers, runners and cyclists. The "road diet" begins at Woods Chapel Road and Independence Avenue.

To the east, Woods Chapel Road will remain four lanes, near a popular business district along Interstate 470. But to the west, as it passes through a residential area, neighbors like the plan to slim down the roadway and slow down traffic.

"I am all for improvement," Evelyn Brackman of Lee's Summit said. "I didn’t think it was too unsafe, but it was uneven. So widening the curbs and making it safer is good."

Four lanes will become one lane in each direction, with a center left turn lane and paved shoulders.

The shoulders will extend a bike route network that will connect to the Lakewood Loop.

With four lanes in the business district to the east and only two lanes to the west, near Lee's Summit Road, neighbors say a transitional stretch of three lanes makes sense.

"I would hope that would help," Lakewood neighbor Vance Martin said. "What I would really like is if they can kind of cut down on the amount of traffic through here. When they worked on Douglas for a couple of years, everybody started coming on Woods Chapel. I think they’ve forgotten that they’ve got other routes now."

The city of Lee's Summit says the reduced roadway still will have more than enough capacity to handle current and future projected traffic volumes.

Lee's Summit claims it has received good feedback after implementing road diets along Blackwell Road, Jefferson Street and Chipman Road.

Neighbors told FOX4 they like being able to walk to nearby stores, and they believe slowing down cars and trucks, and reducing their numbers, will encourage more people to do so.