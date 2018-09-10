Northland neighbors blame Claycomo Ford plant for ‘overwhelming’ odor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You know the smell of fresh cut lawns? That's what it smells like in the Gracemor neighborhood right now.

The Northland neighborhood is the kind of place where people still hang their laundry out to dry in the breeze, but it's that breeze that's creating problems.

"This is the smelly neighborhood," Gracemor resident Sarah Dobson said.

Depending on who you talk to, you get different descriptions.

"You can't keep your windows open at night," Dobson said. "The smell is overwhelming."

"How do I explain it? Like, it's almost dirt, mold, grass combination," Vicki Deboe said.

"It's like spray paint/isotone," Dobson said. "You can tell that it's paint."

You also get different timelines of when the stink began.

"Since we lived here, almost nine years," Dobson said. "It's gotten worse over the past six years."

Deboe said it's been a problem for several months.

But everyone blames the smell on one thing: Nearby, the Claycomo Ford plant sits, specifically its paint area.

FOX4 contacted the Ford plant on Monday, and a plant spokesperson said they are looking into it. FOX4 also reached out to several KC agencies about the smell. None of them had received any complaints, but the health department said it will send an inspector by soon to check out the air quality.

"I keep my kids inside when we can smell it just because I don't know the health effects with them breathing it in because it's paint fumes," Dobson said.

She said it comes and goes in waves. So until the next time the smell arises, just look for the lawnmowers and laundry. Neighbors hope those will be the only smells in Gracemor.