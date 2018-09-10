Residents vow they won’t let recent gun violence ruin KC’s historic Jazz District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the last 17 years, Cathie Moss has proudly worked at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City’s historic Jazz District.

”I love it. I consider it my second home. I consider it a treasure for Kansas City, Missouri, and I would hate to see it get a bad reputation for something that it’s not. It is not a violent area,” Moss said.

In the past month, it appears gun-carrying criminals have tried to tarnish what Moss calls a “a jewel in Kansas City.”

Last month, six people were shot in one night near 18th and Vine.

Then early Saturday morning, police say they were patrolling the area when more gunfire rang out near 18th and Highland. Investigators say a lot of people ran for their lives. Drivers quickly sped off and so did the unknown shooters.

Police found 23-year-old Gary Starr shot dead near the Juke House Nightclub.

”I just think that’s terrible. People need to find a better way to resolve conflicts. I also believe the element committing these crimes do not live here in the district. They are coming here from outside areas and keeping up trouble,” Moss said.

”You just have people who don’t have sense enough to understand how dangerous it is. I do have to commend Kansas City police. I think they’re doing all they can to patrol our area and keep it under control,” neighbor Ronnie Medlock said.

The gun violence comes at a time when city and civic leaders are redeveloping the Jazz District and trying to attract new homes and businesses to the historic area that dates back to the 1920’s.

Police tell FOX4 they try to keep the peace by patrolling the area around the clock seven days a week.

”Additonally to that, business owners in the area will sometimes hire off-duty officers to work and help protect their businesses,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with KCPD.

In the meantime, residents vow they won’t let the bad guys destroy the positives seeds that are being planted in the historic area.

”18th and Vine is growing. She’s growing tremendously. She’s gonna be a very outgoing spot for all visitors and I’m glad about it," Medlock said.