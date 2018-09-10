Royals Hall of Famers travel to Middle East to visit American troops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Royals Hall of Fame members are traveling to the Middle East to visit with American troops, including members of a Missouri National Guard unit.

George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Reggie Sanders and Mike Sweeney are visiting troops in four locations throughout the Middle East. Their visit coincides with the team’s annual Armed Forces Night on Tuesday at the K.

“George, Sabes, Reggie and I are so excited for this once-in-a-lifetime trips,” Sweeney said in a statement. “I can speak for all of the guys when I say we are incredibly honored and humbled by the sacrifice our military men and women make, home and abroad.”

The former Royals players will watch Tuesday night’s game with the members of the Missouri National Guard 35th Combat Aviation Brigade, which is based out of Sedalia and is in its third deployment to the Middle East. Family members of the 35th CAB will be attending the game in Kansas City.

The Royals pregame ceremony will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the game against the Chicago White Sox beginning at 7:15 p.m.