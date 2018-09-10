Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoke on wheels maple bourbon sausage

Ingredients:

3 lb ground pork (75/25)

¼ cup dark maple syrup

2 TBS Smoke on Wheels pork marinade

1 TBS Bourbon

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp fresh sage - chopped

2 Tbsp fresh thyme - chopped

2 tsp sea salt

2 tsp fresh ground black pepper

¼ tsp hot paprika

¼ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp cayenne

Finishing sauce - SoW Kansas City Bootleg BBQ sauce (Bourbon infused BBQ Sauce)

Directions:

Finely Mince garlic cloves

Clean and finely chop fresh sage & thyme

Sprinkle half the ingredients on the ground pork, turn/flip and repeat.

Add maple syrup + SoW marinade + Bourbon & mix the ground pork evenly.

Mix until tacky (primary bind).

Place in refrigerator until needed to stuff or form chubs.

Roll into Chubs for smoking or links for grilling.

Cooking :

Griddle links until 165º and evenly browned or

Grill at 325º degrees and cook until 165º

Once at temp, glaze with sauce to allow it to tack up on the surface for glazed finish

