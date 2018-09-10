Two people in custody after hitting officer in KC, driving to Prairie Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- A police chase that began in Kansas City, Mo. and crossed over into Prairie Village, Kan., Monday ended with two people in police custody.

It all began near 111th and Grandview Road at the 7-Eleven when one of the suspects struck and officer with his vehicle. The officer is expected to be physically okay. The suspects then drove off and crossed over into Kansas.

The chase finally came to an end before noon near 74th and Roe when officers arrested two people.

The plate on the vehicle the suspects were driving has been reported as stolen.