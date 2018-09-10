× You can join survivors and their supporters Sunday at the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In less than a week, dozens of runners and walkers will gather at Children’s Mercy Park to participate in the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk.

The event takes place on Sunday, Sept. 16. Registration run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The walk/5K run begins at 9 a.m.

FOX4’s John Holt will emcee the event.

See the full schedule below:

7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Race Day Registration/Packet Pick-Up

8:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremony

8:45 a.m.: Survivor Ceremony

8:50 a.m.: Kids Superhero Dash for Dad Start

9:00 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk Start

10:00 a.m.: Closing Ceremonies and Awards

The 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – Kansas City features a 5K run/walk, Kids’ Superhero Dash for Dad, and virtual Snooze for Dudes program. Stick around for the family-friendly post-race celebration. Run/walk participants will receive shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer.

The funds raised from 2018 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – Kansas City are invested around the country to provide research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing, and educate men and families about prostate cancer. No other prostate cancer charity spends more per dollar on programs – more than 85 cents. ZERO puts every donation to good use.

Click or tap here to register.