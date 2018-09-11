27-year-old charged after allegedly hitting officer with car, leading police on chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Kansas City man is now facing charges for allegedly assaulting an officer and then fleeing police Monday.

has been charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting a lawful stop in Jackson County.

Court records say an undercover police officer in south Kansas City called other officers to a 7-Eleven gas station after a vehicle’s license plate came back as stolen.

Responding officers approached Mathis’ vehicle in the parking lot and ordered him to stop. Instead, court documents say Mathis put the car in drive and drove forward while pushing an officer away.

Then Mathis allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated at a high speed. Court documents say the vehicle’s open door hit the officer, which threw him into nearby gas pumps.

Police said the 27-year-old then put the car back in drive and fled the area. Officers chased Mathis, who allegedly drove at more than 100 mph and into oncoming traffic, into Prairie Village where he was eventually taken into custody.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 bond.

