FOX4’s Thanks a Half Million Day special deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sept. 25 just mention, “FOX4 THANKS A HALF MILLION” to receive $4 admission at the Kansas City Zoo, Legoland, Sea Life Aquarium and Science City at Union Station.

THE KANSAS CITY ZOO

$4 admission to Kansas City Zoo on Tuesday, September 25. Guests need to mention that they are here for the FOX4 “Thanks Half A Million Day.” This offer is only valid in person at the Zoo.

LEGOLAND

This offer is valid for one $4 single-site individual admission ticket plus applicable taxes and fees, to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Kansas City exclusively on Tuesday, September 25 from 10am – 4pm. Guests must mention that they are here for the FOX4 “Thanks Half A Million Day” to receive this discount. This offer is only valid in person at the LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Kansas City admissions area. Offer valid only on September 25, 2018 and must be redeemed on same date of purchase. Adult groups must be accompanied by at least one child to visit LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Kansas City.

SEALIFE AQUARIUM

This offer is valid for one $4 single-site individual admission ticket plus applicable taxes and fees, to SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium exclusively on Tuesday, September 25 from 10am – 4pm. Guests must mention that they are here for the FOX4 “Thanks Half A Million Day” to receive this discount. This offer is only valid in person at the SEA LIFE Kansas City Aquarium admissions area. Offer valid only on September 25, 2018 and must be redeemed on same date of purchase.

SCIENCE CITY AT UNION STATION

$4 admission, plus applicable taxes and fees, to Science City on Tuesday, September 25 from 10am – 5pm, limited to Science City capacity. Guests need to mention that they are here for the “FOX4 Thanks Half A Million Day.” This offer is only valid in person at Union Station’s Box Office.