× KCK Police: Little girl struck by car near North 4th and Quindaro dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A little girl is dead after a car struck her as she stepped into the street Monday, police said.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. near North 4th and Quindaro Boulevard.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was heading west on Quindaro Boulevard when the child ran into the street. The child’s mother tried to stop her, but the vehicle struck them both.

Both the mom and little girl were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The little girl later died.

Police have not released her identity. They did say the driver involved in the tragic incident stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.