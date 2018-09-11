How local communities are remembering the hundreds of lives lost 17 years ago

Watch live:



Want to watch Fox 4’s newscast? Click here.

Overland Park

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, is the 9/11 Memorial program at the Overland Park Fire Training Center. You can watch the live in the live stream player above. Honor guard members will lower the United States flag to half staff, place a wreath at the victims’ panel, strike a bell at key moments, all in tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The program will last until 9:30 a.m.

Park University

Park University will once again honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in a commemorative ceremony on the University’s Parkville Campus. The event begins at 9:11 a.m. at the Col. Lewis L. Millett Medal of Honor Memorial outside Thompson Commons with the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by Park students, faculty and staff taking shifts throughout the day reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks. The ceremony is scheduled to conclude around 12:30 p.m. with a procession to Park’s flagpole near the University’s main (south) entrance, where Park University ROTC cadets will present the colors and lower the flag to half-staff, along with “Taps” being played.

Washington High School

The ceremony starts at 7:20 a.m. It will be held outside in front of Washington High School. During the ceremony they will raise a flag, and wing commander Cadet Col. Adam Parker will speak on that tragic day after a moment of silence for the victims.

Patriots Run

To Thank And Honor Those Who Serve Our Country is the theme for the annual Patriots’ Run that starts Tuesday, 9/11, at noon on the campus of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan. Runners and walkers from across America and as far away as Brazil will be there to commemorate the tragic events of 9/11 and to honor all those who serve. Starting at noon runners will compete in a casual walk/run,5K, Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra Marathon, Race Walk and team relays. All races are on the same one-mile loop on the campus. All races start at noon except the 5K, which starts at 6:30 PM. Spectators are welcomed and encouraged to cheer on their favorite runner. This is only race where you can see the entire event. The event continues until 9:11 p.m. Runners and walkers can still sign up at the event. This is an event for runners of skill levels. The event solo record is held by Greg Buehler at 63 miles and the event team record is held by Banana Hammocks at 83 miles.

911 Remembrance Day

FOX4’s Mark Alford will emcee the annual Kansas City 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the First Responder’s Memorial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The American Legion Band will play from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Special guest speakers include KCPD Deputy Chief Roger A. Lewis; KCFD Fire Chief Gary Reese and KCMO Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner. All ages are welcome, and the event is free to attend.

Smithville 9/11 Ceremony

The City of Smithville will dedicate the 9-11 Remembrance Rail Memorial on the square in downtown Smithville. The 22-foot long rail was removed from the site of the World Trade Center Towers. The Smithville American Legion acquired and transported the rail three years ago from New York City to Smithville. The Legion has donated $2,500 to the project to date and will contribute more as the project is completed.

Terrance Park Funeral Home

Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery will host the Terrace Park 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Reflection Walk at 801 NW 108th Street, Kansas City, Mo. (169 Highway & Shoal Creek Parkway). This is a free event that is open to the public. The Memorial Ceremony will commence at 8:46 a.m. (the time Flight 11 crashed into floors 93-99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center) with the chiming of a bell and a moment of silence, Jerry Nolte, Clay County Presiding Commissioner, will read the chronology of the events of 9/11 followed by prayer, and the playing of taps. Influential Northland political figures and community leaders will gather with us as we commemorate the 17th anniversary of 9/11 together.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs Tight Ends will visit the North Kansas City Fire Department to thank area first responders and honor the legacy of the first responders who lost their lives on September 11th. While there, the players will compete in “firefighter games” to test their abilities against one another under the watchful eye of some of our area’s bravest. The Chiefs players and NKCFD will also participate in a ball cap exchange before the players host a food truck meal for the first responders. The NKCFD was selected for this visit due in part to the valor they displayed on May 8, 2018. On that date, they were the first on the scene to a massive three-alarm fire that ravaged the 21,000-square-foot Pioneer Building in the 1900 block of Swift Street in North Kansas City.