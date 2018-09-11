Make barbecue ribs like Todd Johns of Plowboys BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's what you need:

Baby Back Ribs – 2.5-3 lb average

2oz Favorite BBQ Rub like Plowboys Yardbird Rub

Here's how you do it:

Smoke at 270 for 2.5 hours with meat side up.

Wrap in aluminum foil with ½ stick Kerry Gold Butter, 4oz brown sugar, & 4 oz Agave Nectar

Sprinkle Chipotle powder on back of rib.

Return to smoker for another 1-1.5 hours with meat side down.

Ribs are done with they start to pull apart

Glaze ribs with sweet BBQ sauce like Plowboys Sweet 180

Return to smoker for 20 minutes to set the glaze with meat side up. Should be tacky.

