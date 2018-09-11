Metro parents make sure young daughters never forget 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- How do you remember September 11th? Now that 17 years have gone by, generational gaps can blur the meaning of that historic day.

On Tuesday, some runners at the Patriot Run in Olathe spent the day remembering.

Mike Kindred never served in the military. He’s not a first responder. He has no personal connection to 9/11, yet he runs.

“When you get tired and you think about giving up, you know, you realize that you could be walking with a pack across the desert somewhere or you could marching upstairs trying to rescue people in a building that you think might collapse," he said.

His daughters were born years after 9/11.

“We didn’t talk about 9/11 at all," his 8-year-old daughter Allison said of school on Tuesday. "I didn’t even know that today it happened 17 years ago.”

“Today when we were talking about 9/11," Kindred's wife Jennifer said. "She had no idea what terrorists were. She’d never heard of that.”

But the Kindred's 13-year-old daughter did hear some 9/11 history in 8th grade social studies.

“I couldn’t imagine being in that position. These buildings are burning, and you’re trying to help people and get people out," Abigail Kindred said.

For the Kindred family, it’s about putting the phrase “never forget" into action.

“It just reminds you that there are amazing, great people in the world, and you can’t let the terrorists and bad people take over,” Jennifer said.