Parkville residents pack meeting to voice frustrations with massive development project

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Some Parkville residents are not happy with plans for a big development, and Tuesday night, they packed a meeting to say, "Not so fast."

Misty Snodgrass made sure she was the first person to sign up to speak out against that major development planned for Parkville.

Snodgrass wasn't the only one. It was standing room only as many concerned citizens went to Tuesday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing to criticize an ambitious project that would create four hotels, homes, apartments and six baseball fields.

It would all happen around the interchange of Interstate 435 and 45 Highway on the west end of Parkville. That's also very close to some of the most sought after neighborhoods and subdivisions in the Northland.

"I think it`s the massive size of the development,” said Snodgrass who lives in the Thousand Oaks subdivision. “It`s substantial. It`s about the size of the Legends, two-thirds the size of the Legends, coming into our neighborhood, and it`s going to be decided in about a month.”

Jason Maki lives in the nearby Stonegate neighborhood. Maki said he moved here for the solitude. He`s fiercely opposed to hotels and apartments moving in across the street.

"I think the residents here support development that is in the best interest of all parties involved -- the city, the developers, the community. Win, win, win," he said. "I think the city's trying to find that. I think they've only been working off two legs of the stool. That`s the developers interests and the city's interests."

As it turns out, Snodgrass, Maki and other homeowners will have more time to voice their concerns with developers.

After a long night of comments from the public, the Parkville Planning and Zoning Commission decided to table debate for 30 days to allow concerned citizens and the project’s developers to work out their disagreements.

Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston said there has been a lot of misinformation about the proposed mix of housing, retail and recreation.

“Parkville has high standards for development, and we do not intend to compromise our standards for this development,” Johnston said.

Johnston and proponents said the development, with six competitive baseball fields, would make Parkville a magnet for youth baseball tournaments, which would complement the four proposed hotels.

“This opportunity came up, and we are working with the developer to make it a great development," she said.