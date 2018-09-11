Royals, FOX Sports KC honor military with ‘This One’s For You’ broadcast, special visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - September 11th, 2001, was a day that would shape America.

“I was in 4th grade. He was in 6th grade. We never thought there was going to be a moment in our lives that what happened on that day would directly impact our adulthood," Courtney Fields said.

Fields' husband is one of the enlistees of the Missouri National Guard 35th Combat Aviation Brigade. Now deployed in the Middle East, they were joined this week by Royals legends, including George Brett and Brett Saberhagen, and the FOX Sports Kansas City crew.

Inside a production truck outside Kauffman, crews readied 26 feeds and cameras, both inside the stadium and inside a military base in Kuwait, for the network’s “This One’s For You” telecast.

“My father was in WWII in the military. For me it’s a big night ... It’s something I look forward to every time we do it," FOX Sports Director Steve Kurtenbach said.

After a pregame tailgate, families with signs in hand headed inside the stadium hoping to get on TV, so their loved ones watching the Royals game at 3:15 a.m. in Kuwait on base would see them. A few lucky fans got the chance to talk live.

“I think it’s good for morale. They get pretty homesick, so they look for that normalcy in their day to day life. They definitely rely on care packages and phone calls," Amanda Reynolds said.

On the field, Honor Guards from each branch of the military passed over bases with the words “We shall not forget." Thirteen-year-old Chloe More will never forget the sacrifice her step-dad is making.

“He’s been keeping our country safe, and I owe my life to him because he’s doing such an amazing thing for our country," she said.