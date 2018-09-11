Smithville monument honors lives lost on September 11, 2001

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- A piece of American history that once sat under 500,000 tons of rubble now sits in Downtown Smithville for all to remember and reflect.

The Smithville American Legion helped retrieve a piece of iron rail, that was part of the transportation system, underneath the World Trade Center and turned it into a monument in their city to remember those that died on September 11, 2001.

The 23-foot, half-ton rail sits 6' feet underground and sits above a piece of art honoring the first responders that lost their lives while saving others on that day.

Joe Giudice was living in New York at the time of the attack. Giudice said he was just blocks away from the World Trade Center as the second plane crashed in. He's converted his Dodge Charger into a moving memorial, one he is proud to display especially on the 17th anniversary.